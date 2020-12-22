Teachers postpone protest after dialogue with minister

LAHORE:Punjab Teachers Union postponed their protest after their successful negotiations with Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Basharat Raja on Monday. Punjab Teachers Union’s delegation consisting of Ch Sarfraz, Rana Liaquat and M Imran informed the Punjab Law Minister about their demands and issues. Raja Basharat said that the demands of the Punjab Teachers Union could be resolved through dialogue, it was not appropriate for the teachers to take the law into their hands. "We will take all possible steps to address the legitimate demands of the teachers," he assured. The teachers' representatives said that they were grateful to the Chief Minister and the Punjab Law Minister for listening to their demands. "This act has increased our confidence in the Punjab government," they added.