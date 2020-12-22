close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

Two convicted in fraud case

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

LAHORE:Accountability court judge Amjad Nazeer Ch on Monday concluded a 13 years old NAB reference and convicted two accused involved in a Forex fraud case. The court has awarded seven years jail term each to Adnan Qayyum and Salman Farooq and imposed a fine of Rs 3 million and Rs 4.2 million, respectively. The NAB had filed reference against the accused in 2007. The convicts as employees of a private bank looted millions of people money by luring them into a fake investment scheme.

