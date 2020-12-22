Ghulam, Azam, Sadia, Reham clinch gold medals in DC Archery

LAHORE: Ghulam Dastgeer, M Azam, Sadia and Reham Shahid grabbed gold medals in their respective categories at the archery event of 4-day Deputy Commissioner Lahore Games at Archery Center, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, on Monday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, President Punjab Archery Association Malik Imran Liaqat, Treasurer Kishwar Abbas and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has finalised all preparations for SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament scheduled to be played at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2 from December 23 to 26.

Senior category 30m: Ghulam Dastgeer (gold), Mubashar Nazar (silver), Abdur Rehman Arif (bronze)

Junior category 30m: M Azam (gold), Hamza Mehdi (silver), Abdullah Khalid (bronze)

Girls’ category 18m: Sadia (gold), Rabia Shahid (silver), Tahira Siddique (bronze)

Kids category 12m: Reham Shahid (gold), Musa bin Moeed (silver), Asnan Amanullah (bronze).