Coach Ijaz happy over Shaheens’ victory

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens head coach Ijaz Ahmed said on Monday that all the players contributed to the victory over New Zealand the other day.

In a video message, Ijaz said that Rohail Nazir will benefit a lot from the century he scored in the match. Muhammad Abbas bowled well in both the innings and the three wickets taken by Naseem Shah were valuable while Emad Butt also bowled as planned, he said. Abbas said that Pakistan Shaheens won the match in a very good manner and the bowlers bowled as per the plan. It was a good practice before the Test series, he added.