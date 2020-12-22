close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

Pak women cricketers’ camp for SA tour begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s national team camp for next month’s South Africa tour will get under way here on Tuesday (today) as 26 players and 12 officials returned second negative Covid-19 results.

One player, currently out of the country, and an official will join the camp later in the week after returning the two mandatory negative tests. Separately, a player has been advised a further week’s rest so that she can completely recover after an anti-bodies test revealed she had recently recuperated from Covid-19.

Latest News

More From Sports