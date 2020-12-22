Balochistan gain huge lead over Northern

KARACHI: Balochistan gained 169 runs lead against second-placed Northern on the second day of their four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

In response to Northern’s first innings score of 203, Balochistan resumed their innings at 92 without loss and went on to post 372 all out in 116.1 overs.

Imran Farhat, who was batting on 53, fell for 77. The skipper struck 13 fours in his 141-ball knock. He scored 101 runs for the opening stand with Ali Rafiq who fell for 36 off 85 balls, striking four fours. Ali was not out on 29 on Sunday.

Akbar-ur-Rehman (82) and Ayaz Tasawar (69) then further consolidated the innings by sharing 157 runs for the fourth wicket association. Akbar hammered five sixes and four fours from 155 balls. Ayaz smacked two sixes and nine fours in his 105-ball solid fifty.

Kashif Bhatti made 35 off 52 balls with six fours. Left-arm spinner Nouman Ali once again showed he is the best spinner in domestic circuit by taking 6-107 in 46.1 overs. Waqas Ahmad claimed 3-63 in 16 overs.

Northern will begin their second innings on Tuesday (today). Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar took 4-81 to enable Sindh to dismiss Southern Punjab for 247 in their first innings in response to the hosts’ total of 217.

Imran Rafiq top-scored with 67, striking five fours and two sixes. He faced 152 balls. Zain Abbas (39), Aamer Yamin (35) and Saif Badar (33) were the other notable contributors.

Asghar was ably backed by Shahnawaz Dhani with 3-67 in 21 overs and Tabish Khan with 2-39 in 17 overs. After conceding 30 runs lead, Sindh were 80 without loss in their second innings at stumps. Sindh now lead by 50 runs. Sharjeel Khan was batting on 45 and with him at the other end was Khurram Manzoor on 28. Sharjeel struck five fours and two sixes from 54 balls, while Khurram hammered five fours from 49 deliveries.

Here at National Stadium, Central Punjab declared their first innings against leaders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 351-7 after resuming at 267-5.

Hafiz Saad Nasim, who was not out on 81 on Sunday, smashed 136 not out, his seventh first-class century, coming in his 99th game. He hammered six sixes and 12 fours from 189 balls. He added 85 runs for the sixth wicket stand with Ali Shan, who belted 43 off 72 balls, striking seven fours.

Irfanullah Shah was the pick of the bowlers with 3-53 in 20.5 overs.

KP, in response, were 180-3 in 67 overs with Adil Amin batting on 50 and with him at the other end was Zohaib Khan on 23. Adil had struck nine fours from 132 balls, while Zohaib had smacked two fours from 42 deliveries. Adil was also involved in a 61-run stand for the third wicket with Kamran Ghulam, who scored 20.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman (42) and Israrullah (40) provided a solid 79 runs opening stand to KP. Fakhar smashed six fours from 70 balls, while Israr hammered four fours from 62 deliveries. Off-spinner Qasim Akram got 3-26 in ten overs.