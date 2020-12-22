Brexit talks flirt with failure

EU and UK trade talks inched onwards under renewed pressure on Monday as transport chaos triggered by the emergence of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus in Britain complicated efforts to reach a Brexit deal.

Only 10 days are left until January 1 when Britain will leave the EU single market and customs union and hopes of securing a new arrangement suffered a blow as another deadline went by. EU and British negotiators remained in Brussels, with talks still blocked over the right of European crew to continue fishing in Britain’s rich waters, as well as concerns over fair trade rules.

Without a deal, Britain’s links to the European Union end at midnight on December 31 (11 pm UK time) with a new tariff barrier that will sharpen the big shock of unravelling a half-century of EU membership. A Sunday deadline set by the European Parliament, which could refuse to approve the agreement, passed without an agreement being found, leaving no time for MEPs to ratify an eventual deal before January 1.