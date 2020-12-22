Virus variant not out of control: WHO

Geneva: The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain with a higher transmission rate is not yet out of control and can be contained using existing measures, the World Health Organistion said on Monday.

"We have had a much higher (contamination rate) at different points in this pandemic and we´ve got it under control," WHO´s emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a press conference. "So this situation is not in that sense out of control. But it cannot be left to its own devices."