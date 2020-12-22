US N-sub crosses Strait of Hormuz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: A US nuclear submarine crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday in a new show of force directed at Iran as the anniversary of the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by a US drone approached.
The USS Georgia can carry 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles and 66 special forces soldiers, according to a statement from the US Navy, which usually does not disclose the presence of its submersibles around the world.