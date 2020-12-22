close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
December 22, 2020

HEC to start capacity building trainings for employees

Islamabad

December 22, 2020

Islamabad:The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB) is going to organize a series of trainings for employees under its capacity building programme.

According to HEC on Monday, the trainings including for Higher Education Commission (HEC) staff will begin today (Tuesday), with a comprehensive session on e-office procedure.

The E-office is an electronic system of office and operational management which would help make functions more efficient and improve accountability at HEC. The programme was being implemented across various ministries in the government, and has been approved by the Federal Cabinet and the National e-Government Council. The capacity building programme would have weekly workshops for HEC employees.

