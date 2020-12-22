LPG being sold in violation of official rates

Rawalpindi:The residents have raised concerns over illegal rise in prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by the dealers who are now selling this commodity up to Rs200 in sheer violation of the consumers’ laws.

Amir Malik, a resident of a private housing society, said “The dealers were selling LPG at Rs140 per kilogramme but now they are selling it at Rs200 without any permission from the government.”

“When I argued the dealer said the people should be satisfied if they were getting LPG otherwise its shortage could create a crisis at any point in the coming days,” he said Abdul Qayyum, a local shopkeeper, said “I run a general store but I also sell LGP to earn some money. The dealers were providing us LPG at Rs135 per kilogramme few days back. Now they have increased their rates up to Rs170 so how can I sell it at previous prices.”

The LPG prices were increased by Rs1.93 per kg to Rs131.61 from the earlier price of Rs129.68 per kg in November. The government announced that the LPG prices would remain in place for the month of December.

The low gas pressure at homes has forced the consumers to turn towards alternative sources like coal, firewood and LPG cylinders. Unfortunately, these alternatives are paying them dearly due to greed of the shopkeepers and dealers.

Nadir Khan, a consumer, said “It is really unfortunate to see that the dealers are selling LPG at their own prices showing disregard to the prices announced by the government. They are cashing in on the situation and minting hard-earned money from the consumers.”

“The government should immediately take action against all those dealers who are not selling LPG at the official rates. The people should see that there is a government that protects their rights,” he said.