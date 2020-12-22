PUCAR presents stage play ‘Munna Shrarti’

Rawalpindi: Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) in order to provide neat and clean entertainment facility to the residents of twin cities presented a stage play ‘Munna Shrarti’ with aim to highlight social issues. The play was written by Liaquat Shah and directed by Sajjad Ahmed. Jhalak Ali, Arshad Khan, Anjum Abbasi, Saima Khan, Khawar Ayub, Naeem Tota, Abdul Jabbar, Sofia Ali, Maryam Shahzadi, Naseem Gulzar, Sajjad Ahmed, Shahzada Ghaffar and Imran Abbasi were included in the cast of the play.