PNCA begins musical series

Islamabad:The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has begun a musical series. According to the PNCA, the initiative, Seen Studio, is meant to conduct recording sessions of all kinds of musical genres like pop, classical, folk, fusion etc. with limited audience.

The musical sequel is meant to provide a recreational platform to its audience trapped by the second wave of pandemic which restricted the music lover’s mobility. At the same time this is another opportunity to experience diverse musical forms of Pakistan. First two episodes of this series have been recorded at the PNCA auditorium without audience which will be launched on January 1.