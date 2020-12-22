Education ministers moot on Dec 30

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has convened an inter-provincial education ministers conference on December 30.

Matters pertaining to the reopening of educational institutions, new academic session, reduction in summer vacation, COVID-19 situation in the country, board examinations and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

The federal and provincial education ministers and relevant officials will attend the meeting through a video link. In a meeting last month, the education ministers had decided about the closure of universities, colleges and schools and halt to all academic exams in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It was the second time for the government to close schools. Classes were suspended nationwide from March 13 to September 15 during the first wave of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood took to Twitter to announce that his ministry has begun the process of formulating a “formal education policy. He said he had ordered the formulation of the National Education Policy-2021 through a widespread consultative process.