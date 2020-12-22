5 die of COVID-19, 175 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as five more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the illness in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while 175 new patients were confirmed positive for the illness from the twin cities showing the number of patients being tested positive from the region is on a sharp decline.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of confirmed patients of COVID-19 reported in a day from the region dropped down to below 200 after 48 days. On November 2, 149 patients were reported from the twin cities and after that the twin cities witnessed not a single day with reporting of less than 200 cases till December 21.

After confirmation of 175 new cases from ICT and Rawalpindi, the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region has reached 47675 while five deaths reported in the last 24 hours have taken death toll from the region to 897. On Monday, there were a total of 6300 active cases of the disease in the region including 5493 patients belonging to ICT and 807 from Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the virus has claimed two more lives in the federal capital while as many as 140 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the last 24 hours from ICT taking tally to 36257 of which 30373 have so far recovered. COVID-19 has so far claimed a total of 391 lives from ICT.

Another three deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours took death toll to 506 while 35 new patients were tested positive from the district taking tally to 11418 of which 10105 have so far recovered.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 104 confirmed patients from the district have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private healthcare facilities in the region while 703 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes.