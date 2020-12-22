Pak women cricketers’ camp for SA tour begins today

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s national team camp for next month’s South Africa tour will get under way here on Tuesday (today) as 26 players and 12 officials returned second negative Covid-19 results.

One player, currently out of the country, and an official will join the camp later in the week after returning the two mandatory negative tests. Separately, a player has been advised a further week’s rest so that she can completely recover after an anti-bodies test revealed she had recently recuperated from Covid-19.