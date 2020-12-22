Misbah disappointed by T20I defeats

LAHORE: Pakistan team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has expressed disappointment over the T20 International series defeat at the hands of New Zealand but hopes to rise to the occasion when the Test series starts.

In a virtual message from New Zealand, he said: “It is disappointing to lose the T20I series against a well-settled New Zealand side, who utilised their resources and conditions to their advantage. We need to improve our individual and team performances, including in Tuesday’s (today’s) match, and the sooner we get these sorted the better it will be in term of player confidences and team results as 2021 will not be any easier as we have two major events.

“Contrary to the T20I side, the Test side appears to be pretty organised and we boast some experienced cricketers, both in batting and bowling departments. I am hoping we will be a better outfit in the longer version of the game,” said the head coach.

Misbah said it would be hard for the team to be without captain Babar Azam. “I remain confident and optimistic that other players will rise to the occasion in Mount Maunganui and put the disappointment of the T20I series behind them,” he said.