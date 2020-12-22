PCB to allow families to accompany players

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to allow members of the national cricket team to keep their families with them during both home and away series. According to sources, PCB will hold discussions with host boards in this regard.

The decision came after the cricketers went through a hard time in isolation during the ongoing New Zealand tour. PCB aims to create convenience for the players in these difficult situations. A message has been conveyed to the players through team management. Squad members will be allowed to keep their families with them during the home series against South Africa, starting from January 26.