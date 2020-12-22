Japan New Year rituals fall victim to virus surge

TOKYO: A major Tokyo shrine said on Monday it would close its doors on New Year’s Eve for the first time in decades, as religious sites in Japan adapt year-end events amid record virus infections.

Temple and shrine visits are an integral part of New Year’s celebrations in Japan -- the country’s most important holiday -- with flashy fireworks and rowdy parties less common. Some sites stay open all night to allow worshippers to ring in the New Year at midnight.

Millions of people across the country flood to the sites in the first three days of January to seek blessings for the year ahead -- approximately 3.1 million visited Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine between last New Year’s Eve and January 3 alone. But this year the shrine, among the most significant Shinto sanctuaries in Japan, will close its doors over New Year’s for the first time since the end of the Second World War.