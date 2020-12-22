Careem super app users rise

KARACHI: Careem Pakistan marked a 7x increase of customers using multiple services via the Super App, with users in Pakistan making an average of three transactions a week, a statement said on Monday.

Careem has released its yearly trends for 2020, compiled across all its services, products, and business areas, it added. The movement of people (ride-hailing) grew 12x, the movement of things (food/delivery) increased 10x and the movement of money (recharge/send credit) grew by double-digit.

Being the first of its kind in the region, today the Careem Super App has 48 million registered users and two million captains globally, and together they have spent 18,196,061,758 min. In Pakistan, the super app has 11 million registered users and more than 600,000 captains.