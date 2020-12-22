Gold rates up Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs50/tola to Rs112,500/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went up by Rs43 to Rs96,451, it added. In the international market; however, gold rates decreased by $6 to $1,875/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Similarly, silver rates rose Rs20 to Rs1,270/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also increased by Rs17.14 to Rs1,105.96, it added.