DSSI signing ceremony held

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, taking advantage of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), entered into negotiations with 21 creditor countries for debt suspension amounting to $1.7 billion, a statement said on Monday.

The G20 countries, together with the Paris Club creditors had announced to provide the much-needed fiscal space to stressed countries in their fight against COVID-19, it added. The government has successfully negotiated and concluded rescheduling agreements with 19 bilateral creditors, including members of the Paris Club.

Debt rescheduling agreements were signed with France, Switzerland, and China by the Economic Affair Division in Islamabad. The signing ceremony was witnessed by senior embassy officials of these countries.

Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed appreciated the debt suspension support provided by the G20 and Paris Club countries and said it was timely and had helped Pakistan save lives and livelihoods of millions during the difficult COVID-19 times.