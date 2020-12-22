close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

Careem super app users rise

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

KARACHI: Careem Pakistan marked a 7x increase of customers using multiple services via the Super App, with users in Pakistan making an average of three transactions a week, a statement said on Monday.

Careem has released its yearly trends for 2020, compiled across all its services, products, and business areas, it added. The movement of people (ride-hailing) grew 12x, the movement of things (food/delivery) increased 10x and the movement of money (recharge/send credit) grew by double-digit.

Being the first of its kind in the region, today the Careem Super App has 48 million registered users and two million captains globally, and together they have spent 18,196,061,758 min. In Pakistan, the super app has 11 million registered users and more than 600,000 captains.

Latest News

More From Business