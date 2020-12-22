close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
December 22, 2020

Minimum wages notice rejected

Business

 
December 22, 2020

KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has completely rejected the arbitrary and unwarranted minimum wages notification issued by the Sindh government in which it has mandated a 20 percent increase in the minimum wages, a statement said on Monday.

Expressing astonishment and dismay over the dictatorial policies of the Sindh government, EFP President Ismail Suttar and Vice President Zaki Ahmed Khan said in these difficult times of the pandemic where it has been an arduous task to continue with the employment of existing workers, such actions can rightly be termed as anti-industry, it added.

The EFP office-bearers also said a straight away substantial increase of 20 percent will lead to the unemployment of unskilled workers because employers would lay-off workers usually employed as additional workers and peons, messengers, etc.

