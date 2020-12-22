Baby recovered a month after abduction

Police on Monday recovered a baby girl who had been abducted a month ago in Karachi’s Bahadurabad locality and also arrested the alleged kidnapper during a raid in the city’s Korangi area. The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) apprehended Maria for kidnapping the three-month-old, namely Huma.

The abducted girl’s father, Amjad, had registered a case against an unidentified woman at the New Town police station and the investigation of the case was transferred to the AVCC. Later, police investigators had obtained CCTV footage of the incident, which showed that a veiled woman kidnapped the baby girl.

The father had police that his wife, Hina, along with his sister, Azra, had taken the girl to a hospital. After visiting the doctor, they were sitting outside the hospital where a woman clad in a burqa arrived and asked Amjad’s wife to give her the daughter as she was crying.

“My sister was at the bookstall while my wife was sitting with my daughter when the woman came,” Amjad explained. “She (kidnapper) asked my wife to give the baby to her so that she could pacify her. Soon after my wife gave her my daughter, she suddenly took her away.”

Following the arrest on Monday, the suspect claimed she did not take away the girl for ransom. She said she had no child in her six years of marriage and she “wanted to have a child” for which she kidnapped the girl. Police said they were investigating.