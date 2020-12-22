Nineteen more lose battle to Covid-19 in Sindh

Nineteen more people have died from the novel coronavirus and another 644 positive cases have emerged in Sindh.

As many as 10,234 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said the Sindh chief minister on Monday. With new 19 deaths, the total number of deaths from the infectious disease had reached 3,352, said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Sindhâ€™s fatality rate from Covid-19 stood at 1.6 per cent while the countryâ€™s mortality rate from it was two per cent, he added. So far, 2,241,962 samples have been tested for Covid-19 against which 205,484 positive cases have been detected. However, 181,602 (or 88 per cent) patients have defeated the virus, including 872 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 20,530 patients are under treatment: 19,707 in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 810 at hospitals. The condition of 708 patients is stated to be

critical, including 89 who are on life support.

Of the new 644 cases, 514 are from Karachi: 158 from District East, 129 from District South, 114 from District Central, 48 from District Malir, 37 from District Korangi and 28 from District West.

Hyderabad has reported new 23 cases, Thatta nine, Kambar eight, Khairpur and Tando Mohammad Khan seven each, Mirpurkhas and Naushehroferoze six each, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Larkana and Matiari five each, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Sukkur three, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar two each, and Kashmore and Sanghar one each.