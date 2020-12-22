Bosnian Serb leader hospitalised

SARAJEVO: The Serb member of Bosnia’s joint presidency Milorad Dodik was hospitalised with symptoms of fatigue and nausea several days after coming into contact with a person positive for Covid-19, his party spokesperson said on Monday.

The 61-year old, a hardline Serb nationalist, was admitted to a hospital in northern city of Banja Luka late on Sunday. "Mr. Dodik was not feeling well, he was nauseous and tired ... He feels good (now)", Radovan Kovacevic, spokesperson of SNSD party told AFP.