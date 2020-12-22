close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 22, 2020

South Korea tightens Seoul curbs

World

AFP
December 22, 2020

SEOUL: South Korea banned gatherings of more than four people in the capital and surrounding areas on Monday as the country recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the epidemic began. While South Korea has suffered relatively lightly compared to other nations, officials said a surge in infections had left hospitals in the capital region with a chronic shortage of intensive care beds.

Latest News

More From World