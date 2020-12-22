South Korea tightens Seoul curbs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: South Korea banned gatherings of more than four people in the capital and surrounding areas on Monday as the country recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the epidemic began. While South Korea has suffered relatively lightly compared to other nations, officials said a surge in infections had left hospitals in the capital region with a chronic shortage of intensive care beds.