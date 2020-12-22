Russia denies role in cyber attacks

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday denied any role in recent cyber attacks on the United States, saying American accusations that Russia was behind a major security breach lacked evidence.

US lawmakers over the weekend urged a tough response to a huge cyber attack on government agencies and criticised US President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to point the finger at Russia which has been widely blamed for the hack.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said public debate in Washington about the breaches "has nothing to do with us".