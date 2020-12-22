Japan New Year rituals fall victim to virus surge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: A major Tokyo shrine said on Monday it would close its doors on New Year’s Eve for the first time in decades, as religious sites in Japan adapt year-end events amid record virus infections. Temple and shrine visits are an integral part of New Year’s celebrations in Japan -- the country’s most important holiday -- with flashy fireworks and rowdy parties less common. Some sites stay open all night to allow worshippers to ring in the New Year at midnight.