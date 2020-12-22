Gulf countries close borders over virus variant

Riyadh: Gulf countries said they would halt all passenger flights and close their borders for a week or longer, after a new strain of coronavirus spread quickly in England.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman said they were suspending commercial travel and banning entry and exit via their land and sea borders, other than for cargo.

Riyadh said it was stopping international flights for at least one week and possibly two, the official Saudi Press Agency reported late on Sunday night. "Entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will also be suspended for a week, which can be extended by another week," SPA added, citing the interior ministry.

The suspension does not apply to international aircraft currently in the kingdom, which will be allowed to leave, SPA said.

Cargo into Saudi Arabia will only be permitted from countries where the new strain has not been identified as having broken out.

The Gulf sultanate of Oman announced it will close its "land, air and sea border starting 1:00 am local time on Tuesday" for a week, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Neighbouring Kuwait -- which had on Sunday initially placed a ban on passenger flights from Britain -- announced that it will now suspend all commercial flights until at least January 1, according to a government statement.

The developments come after several European countries banned travel from Britain on Sunday as the UK government warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was "out of control".

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Jordan too said it was banning all direct and indirect flights from the United Kingdom until January 3, according to a statement by Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Ayed.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council -- which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman -- have so far recorded more than one million novel coronavirus cases, including over 9,000 deaths.

In a related development, Alison who is normally an optimistic person cried when her Christmas Eve flight home was cancelled with just a few days notice. "I had built this up in my head to be a much-needed break and I have been feeling a bit homesick," said the 30-something Briton, who works as a live-in nanny in Rome.

She is one of many left stranded when countries around the world slapped travel bans on the UK after its admission that an infectious new strain of Covid-19 was spreading out of control.

Alison, who asked that her surname not be published, had booked the trip home despite having to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival in the UK, and take a test before returning to Rome. "It was still worth it for me to see my family for a couple of days. My parents are elderly and have some health problems which worry me," she told AFP.

There were chaotic scenes at German airports as arrivals on the last flights from Britain were stopped and held while they were tested for coronavirus.

Many other European nations also brought in flight bans, as well as countries from Hong Kong to India, Israel to Turkey.

Beth Gabriel Ware, a Briton who lives in Turkey, flew home earlier this month to surprise her parents in Kent, south-east England -- but is now stuck. "It’s all gone wrong!" the 23-year-old told AFP by telephone.

"I hadn’t been in the UK for about 10 months, because I was so scared of this happening. I thought it was safe. "It’s just my bad luck."

Meanwhile, Russia on Monday reported a new record increase in coronavirus infections, as some experts said the pandemic had hit the country harder that government statistics suggest.

Health officials reported 493 new virus deaths and 29,350 cases, bringing total infections to 2,877,727 -- the fourth-highest in the world. Total fatalities stood at 51, 351. Moscow and the second city of Saint Petersburg were the hardest hit, recording 7,797 and 3,752 new cases