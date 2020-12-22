close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
SMS alerts

Newspost

 
December 22, 2020

The higher authorities of National Savings should consider launching SMS alert service so that the organisation can send messages to investors, who have subscribed to this service, for every transaction conducted on the account.

The institution doesn’t provide a bank statement-like account statements to its customers. In this regard, it will be all the more convenient if investors receive details of the withdrawals and deposits.

Imran Ahmad

Multan

