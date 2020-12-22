The PTI-led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which is now in its second term, got elected the second time mostly because of the reforms it introduced in the healthcare and education sectors. A few years back, the KP government announced amendments in Drug Rules 2017. These amendments were made after three decades and were meant to ensure the availability of quality medicines to the people through skilled personnel. This particular step got appreciation and applause from healthcare professionals.

Unfortunately, the proposed amendments haven’t been implemented to date. The KP government with its zero tolerance slogan is making compromises time after time. Now it is the time to implement the amendments to safeguard the people’s lives.

Ihsan Khan

Peshawar