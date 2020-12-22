Misleading information

While speaking on a Radio Pakistan programme, a doctor stressed the need for the dissemination of uniform and coherent information about Covid-19. If misleading or confusing information is put forward, listeners or viewers get confused. At present, the information about the deadly virus is not uniform. On social media, many people are spreading misleading and factually incorrect statements which are creating confusion among the people. The government needs to take all steps to let the people know that the second wave of Covid-19 is more severe. The people should know that since it will take time for developing countries like Pakistan to procure and administer the vaccine on a large scale, the only way to counter Covid-19 is by taking preventive measures including mask-wearing and maintaining a six-foot distance.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi