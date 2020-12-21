Opp should at once fulfil desire of resignations, long march: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that the anti-government drive of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would have no effect on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as Imran Khan would stay here.

While addressing the breakfast ceremony held in his honour in Islamabad on Sunday the interior minister said that the opposition parties should at once fulfil their desire of tendering resignations and holding long march as he was ready to welcome them in Islamabad. He said that it was first time in 72 years history of Pakistan that Prime Minister Imran khan would visit the Police Lines.

Political opponents should hand over their resignations to speakers of the assemblies today instead of waiting for February, he suggested. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his tenure at any cost. Sheikh Rashid said that Imran Khan would not only overcome the economic and other challenges, facing by Pakistan, but would emerge as an international leader.

He said that one hundred thousand national identity cards will be issued on daily basis and the first time CNIC of every person will be issued free of cost.

He said CNIC offices will also be opened in all the tehsils across the country. He said ID cards and passports will be sent in all over the world together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The interior minister said Immigration Nadra passport, FIA and all agencies will be for the service of the nation. He said the prime minster is committed to take the nation forward towards development and prosperity. He said that within 100 days the change will be witnessed in the interior ministry.