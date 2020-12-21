Pak Army soldier martyred in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of firing with terrorists in Awaran district of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, on receipt of intelligence information regarding presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar near Awaran, Balochistan, security forces conducted search and clearance operation.

Owing to intense exchange of fire with terrorists during operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal was injured and immediately evacuated to Karachi. However, the brave soldier embraced shahadat due to excessive bleeding. Security forces have successfully cleared the entire area of Jatt Bazar.