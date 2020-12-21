Passenger booked for attacking BRT guard

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Sunday said that the security company had registered the first information report (FIR)against the passenger for assaulting the security guard who asked him to wear facemask before entering the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station.

The TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan said that the company responsible for the security of the BRT had lodged FIR against the passenger and the police was looking into the matter.

He claimed that the passenger had started hitting the security guard after he asked him to wear a facemask. The CCTV footage also showed the passenger attacking the security guard that led to a scuffle.

Umair Khan said that the company cares for the wellbeing of passengers but would not compromise on the government set regulations.

He said that every passenger should follow the SOPs set by the government for controlling the coronavirus.

He said that the passengers taking law into their hands would not be tolerated, saying that anyone who had complaints against any staff member or security official should contact the management through the helpline.

According to TransPeshawar CCTV footage the boy started insulting and punching the security guard.

"All passengers are respectable but they must abide by the rules and regulations of the organisation," he explained.

It was learnt that the passenger had also sustained injuries in the scuffle and his father accused the guard of thrashing his son without any reason. .