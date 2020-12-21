close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
December 21, 2020

PM took effective decisions in dealing with corona: Gill

National

December 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken effective decisions while dealing with coronavirus in the country.

In a statement Sunday, the special assistant said opposing the step of opening industrial sector amid COVID-19 pandemic was equivalent to opposing the economic development.

Opposition parties will go to any extent to protect their looted money, he added. He further said there will be no compromise on country’s progress.

