NAB performance in curbing corruption highlighted

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that logical conclusion of white collar crime mega corruption cases is a challenging task, but NAB is determined to root out corruption by putting double efforts.

“The NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan and has chalked out anti-corruption strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement, which has started yielding excellent results,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB is an apex national anti-corruption organisation, which has no affiliation with any party, group or individual. “NAB’s only affiliation is with the state of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the NAB would continue to work transparently, fairly, professionally and independently on the basis of solid evidence against the accused persons as per law. “As per a report of the Gillani and Gallop survey, 59 people have shown confidence upon NAB,” he said.

He said Pakistan is considered as a role model for Saarc countries in eradication of corruption due to NAB’s efforts. “The World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan have appreciated NAB’s efforts against corruption,” he said.

He said Pakistan is the first Chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum, which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. He said that NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which is pride for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. He said the NAB is the only organisation in the world to which China has signed an MoU to oversee CEPC projects in Pakistan.

He said the NAB had introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. “This system is lending quality,” he said.

He said the NAB has established its own forensic science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi, which is helping in improving the quality of investigations.

He said the NAB had received more complaints 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018, which shows that people have shown trust upon NAB. He said the NAB had established 50 thousands more character building societies in universities and colleges in collaboration with HEC in order to aware students about the ill-effects of corruption at an early age, besides establishing prevention committees in order to identify and to plug loopholes.

The NAB chairman directed all bureaus of NAB to utilise all available resources to nab corrupt and arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders so that they could be brought to justice as per law and to recover looted money and deposit it in national exchequer, which is our national duty.