PDM rallies spreading of COVID-19: Firdous

LAHORE: CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PDM’s public gatherings were becoming the cause of spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement Sunday, she said this ‘gang’ was endangering the lives of the people while 722 new corona cases and 46 deaths have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. The number of active corona patients in Punjab has reached 131,428 whereas there are 64,370 corona patients in Lahore. She said the second wave is more dangerous than the previous one.

People should protect themselves from corona as well as avoiding destructive politics of the PDM. She said people have rejected the politics of ‘princess’, heir-apparent of the PPP and Maulana. The ‘gang’ will never succeed in Senate election as well, she added.