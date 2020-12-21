Our direction in Jinnah’s Pakistan

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, needs no introduction. He fought the case of Pakistan, a state that defines the Muslim nationhood in Sub-Continent, and won the struggle despite great odds that seemed insurmountable at the time. His arguments, persuasive and forceful, won him the day. Earlier in his career, Jinnah advocated Hindu-Muslim unity but that was not to be. When the Muslims turned down the Nehru report, Jinnah formulated what later became known as ‘Jinnah’s Fourteen Points’ that advocated the cause of Muslims of undivided India. He convinced the world that Muslims were a separate nation and were entitled to a separate homeland. He made great efforts towards the cherished goal and finally succeeded in it.

His speeches and quotes are a beacon of light for us even today. They give us the direction to move in, the principles of life to follow.

In a speech on 30th October, 1947, the great Quaid declared: “We have achieved our cherished goal of freedom and have established Pakistan as an independent, sovereign State, fifth largest in the world. That freedom can never be attained by a nation without suffering and sacrifice has been amply borne out by the recent tragic happenings in this subcontinent. We are in the midst of unparalleled difficulties and untold sufferings; we have been through dark days of apprehension and anguish; but I can say with confidence that with courage and self-reliance and by the Grace of God we shall emerge triumphant…. Do not for a moment imagine that your enemies can ever succeed in their designs. But at the same time do not make light of the situation facing you. Search your hearts and whether you have done your part in the construction of this new and mighty State.”

He added: “Do not be overwhelmed by the enormity of the task. There is many an example in history of young nations building themselves up by sheer determination and force of character. You are made of sterling material and are second to none. Why should you also not succeed like many others, like your own forefathers. You have only to develop the spirit of the Mujahids. You are a nation whose history is replete with people of wonderful grit, character and heroism. Live up to your traditions and add to it another chapter of glory.”

Some of his quotes that provide us to move on the correct path: “I do not believe in taking the right decision, I take a decision and make it right.”

“There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a great competition and rivalry between the two. There is a third power stronger than both, that of the women.”

“Think a hundred times before you take a decision, but once that decision is taken, stand by it as one man.”

“Expect the best, prepare for the worst.” “Democracy is in the blood of the Muslims, who look upon complete equality of mankind, and believe in fraternity, equality, and liberty.”

“You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state.”

“You will have to make up for the smallness of your size by your courage and selfless devotion to duty, for it is not life that matters, but the courage, fortitude and determination you bring to it.”

“With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.” “India is not a nation, nor a country. It is a subcontinent of nationalities.” “We have undoubtedly achieved Pakistan, and that too without bloody war, practically peacefully, by moral and intellectual force, and with the power of the pen, which is no less mighty than that of the sword and so our righteous cause has triumphed. Are we now going to besmear and tarnish this greatest achievement for which there is no parallel in the history of the world? Pakistan is now a fait accompli and it can never be undone, besides, it was the only just, honourable, and practical solution of the most complex constitutional problem of this great subcontinent. Let us now plan to build and reconstruct and regenerate our great nation...”

“Any idea of a United India could never have worked and in my judgment it would have led us to terrific disaster.”

The great Quaid was praised by all. Mrs Vijay Lakshmi Pundit, Nehru’s sister, stated, “If the Muslim League had 100 Gandhis and 200 Azads and Congress had only one Jinnah, then India would not have been divided.” Stanley Wolpert believes, “Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.” Jinnah was a true politician and statesman, who believed in peaceful struggle to achieve his goals. He was also a gentleman who never deviated from his principles no matter how tough the situation was. We all should work towards building the nation that Quaid had envisioned.