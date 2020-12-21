Two killed in fire incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two people, including a woman and a child, were burnt in two different fire incidents. Reports said a gas heater was used in a room with a cylinder that caught fire killing a woman, Boola Malik. In another incident of similar nature, a boy, Dilawar Burfat was burnt in a kitchen fire. While being shifted to a hospital from village Sikilado, Jangshahi, he died of his burns.