Two killed in fire incidents

SUKKUR: Two people, including a woman and a child, were burnt in two different fire incidents. Reports said a gas heater was used in a room with a cylinder that caught fire killing a woman, Boola Malik. In another incident of similar nature, a boy, Dilawar Burfat was burnt in a kitchen fire. While being shifted to a hospital from village Sikilado, Jangshahi, he died of his burns.