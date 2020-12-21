close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2020

Tribal clash kills three of a family

National

SUKKUR: Three members of a family, including father with his two sons, were killed in a clash between two groups of Kalahora tribe over an issue of relationship in Bhirya city in Naushahro Feroze. Reports said two groups of the Kalahora tribe clashed over the issue of a relationship between a man and a woman, which resulted in the killing of Ghulam Qadir, his two sons serving in Pak Army, Abdul Jabbar and Abdul Hafeez. Reports said the attackers also set on fire the houses. The relatives of the deceased along with bodies, have staged a sit-in at the National Highway near Bhirya, and blocked the traffic for Karachi and Punjab. They demanded the arrest of the killers. They accused Bhirya Police’s criminal negligence caused the death of three people. The protesters said the accused had set the houses on fire after killing three of the family members.

