Son poisons father to death over property issue

SUKKUR: A son has allegedly poisoned to death his father over a property issue in Larkana. Reports said Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi had filed a complaint at the Larkana Police that his brother Muhammad Yousuf had poisoned to death their father Muhammad Khan Jatoi over a property issue. He further told the police that a few months ago, the accused had also shot his brother Mushtaq Jatoi dead over the property issue and on Sunday, he poisoned to death his father. The police have shifted the body to the Chandika Medical Civil Hospital Larkana for post mortem.