Man, woman manhandle cops

LAHORE: A woman and a man manhandled cops in the Defence B area on Sunday. The woman (K) hurled abuses at the cops, slapped and punched them. Police said that the woman and her accomplice were under the influence. The CCPO Lahore has directed the Defence Circle ASP to submit a report in this regard. Despite being insulted and tortured by the woman, the constable showed patience, the CCPO said, adding that those who tortured the constable would be prosecuted according to the law.