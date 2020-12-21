close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2020

Cold wave to continue: Met report

OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2020

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts. However, rain (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. While frost is likely to occur in Potohar region, including few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 4°C and maximum was 21.5°C.

