Federation wasn’t created unnecessarily in 1940: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry while reacting to a statement of the PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that such statements have reduced the federal PPP of Zulfikar and Benazir Bhutto to a nationalist party of Sindh.

In tweets, Fawad Chaudhry said the provinces decided in 1940 to create Federation. “It the provinces were earning and there was no need of Federation, then your forefathers would not have decided about its creation,” he said. The minister

said questions should also be raised over the usage of massive funds shifted by the Centre to Sindh every year. He said the provincial governments are important, but the system cannot work efficiently if powers are not shifted to district and tehsil level. He said large-scale reforms are needed in Pakistan as the provincial governments in existing form are failing to deliver.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry has asked the opposition parties to come to the Parliament for legislation and make reforms about various issues, including electoral system, to ensure more transparency in the elections.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad Chaudhry said the incumbent government is not threatened from gatherings, sit-ins or long march by the opposition parties.

About Senate elections, Fawad Chaudhry said it was discretion of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce new schedule of the upcoming elections to make it more transparent.

The minister said the government will request the ECP to conduct the Senate polls a month before the stipulated time.