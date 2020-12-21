Corona causes ban on UAE visas for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Sunday said the UAE ban on work and visit visas for Pakistanis was temporary and imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The spokesperson referred to a statement of the UAE Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which quoted him saying that the ban was of “temporary nature of the recent restrictions imposed on the issuance of visas due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic".

Al Nahyan issued the statement at the conclusion of official visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The statement praised bilateral relations and specially mentioned the fact that Pakistan was the first country to establish diplomatic ties with the UAE. Qureshi had raised the issue of ban on visas with Al Nahyan in a meeting on Thursday. Al Nahyan also "affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, and recalled the keenness of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the relations during the early stages of establishment".

The statement also said the minister "affirmed the depth of distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and the keenness to enhance and develop further aspects of joint cooperation across all fields". He reiterated the UAE’s appreciation of the Pakistani community in the Gulf country, saying more than 1.5 million members of the Pakistani diaspora enjoyed safety and stability in their second country – the UAE.

He also praised their great role and active contribution to the growth and prosperity of the UAE.

Recalling that Pakistan was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE, Nahyan said the two friendly peoples and countries shared strong historical ties that enhanced prospects of their broad cooperation across all fields.

However, in his UAE media briefing on Friday when Qureshi was asked this question, he said the issue had been raised in his meetings and it would be resolved soon. Qureshi said he will meet with the UAE intelligence officials while more discussions on the issue will be held.