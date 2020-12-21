PM’s Bani Gala residence regularised

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the map of Banigala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan without completing review of the master plan of the capital.

The residence of Imran Khan in Banigala has been regularised now, Jang reported. The map has been approved under the amended Building Regulation 2020. For approval of the map, the prime minister has also paid fine of Rs1.206 million.

According to the approved map, the prime minister’s residence has six bedrooms, drawing room, dining hall, playroom, office and reception. The map has been approved by the Building Control Section of the CDA. It was approved on March 05, 2020, but it was not disclosed publically. The CDA officials are of the view that it is not discriminatory treatment. They say that under the building bylaws approved in January 2020, individual houses in Zone-2, Zone-4 and Zone-5 can be approved. The prime minister’s residence is situated in Zone-4. The CDA officials said two maps were approved earlier than the prime minister’s residence. So far, six maps have been approved. Officials said anyone can approved map of residence under the building bylaws. They said the prime minister has been informed in a letter that final approval will be granted to the building plan under the report of the consultant.