258 deported Pakistanis arrive from S Arabia

MULTAN: Pakistani nationals deported from Saudi Arabia arrived in the country via a Saudi airline on Sunday. The airline, carrying 258 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, reached Multan.
The deported Pakistanis were allegedly involved in criminal activities, according to the Saudi government. A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the suspects and took them into their custody.
Earlier on Wednesday, a flight carrying 30 Pakistanis deported from Greece reached Islamabad, while 139 deportees from Saudi Arabia allegedly involved in criminal activities had arrived in Multan.
The foreign ministry, on a request from the Embassy of Greece, had asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to allow the flight to land on Pakistani soil.